BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar shared a publication on the social network X on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“I congratulate dear Azerbaijan, with which we are connected by ancient fraternal ties, on the Day of Restoration of Independence, I wish President Ilham Aliyev and all the people of Azerbaijan success and prosperous days", the publication said.