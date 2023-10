BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has changed the name of the zone of operation of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh to the “Karabakh economic region of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Trend reports.

Previously, in bulletins of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the zone of operation of Russian peacekeepers was called the “zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

To ensure traffic safety along the roads, two posts were set up in the Khankendi area.