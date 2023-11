BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Iraqi Airways begins regular flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports.

On November 19, 2023 at 00:15, the airline will make its first flight from Baghdad to Baku airport.

Iraqi Airways plans to operate flights from Baghdad to Baku and back 5 times a week.

You can view the exact schedule on the airline’s official website www.flyiraqiairways.com.