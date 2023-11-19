Azerbaijani Parliament confirms security of Armenian residents of Karabakh - EU Today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Azerbaijani parliamentarians have confirmed that the security of Armenian residents of Karabakh will be ensured, writes Gary Cartwright, publisher and editor of EU Today, Trend reports.

In his article, he noted that a delegation of Azerbaijani parliament members recently visited Brussels. They took the opportunity to engage with journalists, discussing their country's perspective on future relations with Armenia.

“Tural Ganjaliyev, who chairs the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, explained that despite the events of the past those Armenians who had settled in Karabakh were welcome to stay. The Azerbaijani government has launched a website for Armenians who had left Karabakh to register to return, however Armenia has blocked access to it,” the author says.

Further, he referenced Vugar Bayramov, a member of Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary Committee for Economic Policy, Industries, and Enterprise. Bayramov expressed that resolving the long-standing frozen conflict in the region could bring significant positive effects not just to the economies of Azerbaijan and Armenia but also to Georgia. The notion is that the three South Caucasus countries could potentially create a robust unified market.

“Azerbaijan, Georgia and potentially Armenia form part of the Middle Corridor trade route which links Asia and Europe via the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus and Türkiye.

Bayramov spoke of how an east-west transport route would benefit Armenia, both in terms of its own logistics and by helping to build a sustainable peace. That will need time, he acknowledged, but the normalisation process could be fast. He envisaged a future where Azerbaijan invested in Armenia, much as it currently does in Georgia and Türkiye,” he noted.

Moreover, Gary Cartwright recounted his conversations with Azerbaijanis who had been displaced for more than 30 years due to the Armenian occupation. Their sole desire was to return home.

“In my heart I felt that they were unlikely to ever return home. But now they are returning,” he added.