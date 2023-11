BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Today marks the first-ever Aghdam City Day in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Thus, Aghdam City Day is solemnly celebrated on November 20 every year, following the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023.

As a result of Azerbaijan's brilliant victory in the Patriotic War, Aghdam was liberated from the Armenian occupation.