UK ambassador extends New Year congratulation in Azerbaijani (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has shared congratulatory video on the upcoming New Year in Azerbaijani, Trend reports.

The ambassador emphasized that 2023 is the year of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK, and also touched upon Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

"Dialogue and visits in both directions have contributed to deeper mutual understanding and laid the foundation for a closer partnership in the coming year. We have much to look forward to in the new year. Thanks to bold and confident steps from Azerbaijan and Armenia, it seems we are very close to achieving peace in South Caucasus," Fergus Auld wrote on his page on X.