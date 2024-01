BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The military personnel injured in the accident in Lachin were taken to Khankendi and Barda, Trend reports.

There were 11 people in the car. Two of them died, two were hospitalized in Khankendi hospital in serious condition. The remaining victims were taken to the Central District Hospital of the Barda region.

A military vehicle accident on January 4 in Lachin district claimed the lives of Azerbaijani servicemen Hasan Ismayilov and Sakhavat Akhundov.