France names its representative at COP29 in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Christophe Béchu, France’s Minister for Ecological Transition, has been appointed to represent Paris at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan has been officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

In addition to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria put forth their candidacies. However, on December 7, 2023, after direct negotiations between the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in support of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev has been appointed COP29 president on January 4, 2024.