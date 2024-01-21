Investigation underway on mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Aghdam - General Prosecutor's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Investigation is underway on the fact of mine explosion in the territory of Azerbaijans' Aghdam district, General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The district prosecutor's office is conducting an investigation in connection with the injury of Faig Sayyad (born in 1980) of Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation. The citizen was evacuated to the hospital by police officers.

The district prosecutor's office examined the scene of the incident and carried out all necessary investigative actions.