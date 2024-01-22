State care for cultural heritage yields results - famous Azerbaijani artist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Various prominent cultural events have achieved great appeal in Azerbaijan, strengthening the country's creative atmosphere along with many other areas, thanks to the balanced and sensible policies of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev over the last 20 years, the Chairperson of the Composers Union of Azerbaijan, People's Artist, cavalier of the "Shohrat" and "Sharaf" orders, professor, Corresponding Member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, UNESCO Artist for Peace, and laureate of the Aga Khan Music Awards-2019, Firanghiz Alizadeh told Trend.

"During these years, the festival movement has grown significantly, with numerous international festivals staged in the country, capturing the attention of experts, the general public, and foreign visitors. These music festivals are named after notable composers and performers such as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Niyazi, and Mstislav Rostropovich," she said. "The festivals in Gabala and Shaki have achieved great success, drawing renowned performing ensembles and a large audience to various regions of the country."

It's particularly gratifying that after Azerbaijan's glorious victory in the 2020 second Karabakh war, the international festival "Kharibulbul" has been restored in Shusha. Alizadeh stressed.

"After the liberation of our lands from Armenian occupation, this festival has been held three times already, receiving a warm response from our entire nation. The World of Mugham festival is also of great interest, combining not only concerts but also a competition of performers and an international scientific symposium," the People's Artist explained.

According to her, the state's significant attention, care, and reverent attitude towards the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people are bearing fruit, with the number of fans of Azerbaijani art expanding in many countries and expressing a desire to visit Azerbaijan.

"The President Ilham Aliyev's directives to celebrate the anniversaries of Nizami, Nasimi, Molla Panah Vagif, and other prominent figures of culture and art give special significance to these events, attracting even greater interest," she emphasized.

The People's Artist was also reminded of the immense importance of establishing the State Translation Center, whose work has led to the publication of many masterpieces of world classical literature as well as new works of contemporary foreign prose.

Alizadeh mentioned that the Composers Union of Azerbaijan is deeply grateful to President Ilham Aliyev for restoring justice and returning the historical building to the organization.

"This year, our organization celebrates its 90th anniversary. Throughout its history, members of the Union of Composers have never received scholarships. Now, thanks to the state's care, they receive a monthly stipendium. Just recently, last year, we received another gift: three creative unions: writers, artists, and composers received a new Creativity Center in Shabran," she added.

"It is a beautiful place with an impressive landscape and cottages equipped with all amenities, where people of the arts can create their new works, hold meetings and discussions, and exchange impressions with colleagues. I'm sure that we'll create new magnificent works worthy of our recent history," the People's Artist said.

"We have organized concerts several times featuring our new compositions. However, significant achievements in this field are still ahead of us because we have talented youth and a highly professional composition school, the foundations of which were laid by the great son of the Azerbaijani people, Uzeyir Hajibayli," she noted.

According to her, meetings with literary and artistic figures, discussions of current issues and problems, and the opening of new cultural centers, museums, and monuments contribute to the creation of an atmosphere of creative enthusiasm.

"It's thanks to the attention and support of President Ilham Aliyev that many creative collectives and individuals have improved their financial situation, were able to create new works of art, open exhibitions, shoot films, and join international festivals," she pointed out.

Alizadeh emphasized that everyone is currently deeply impressed by the interview of President Ilham Aliyev on local television channels, where a high culture of communication, deep and comprehensive knowledge, true patriotism, and conviction in the lofty goals and tasks facing Azerbaijan were demonstrated.

"We always admire the numerous visits of the head of state to Karabakh. President Ilham Aliyev's incredible commitment to the future—the restoration of the destroyed land—gives us hope for a new bright life in the liberated territories," concluded the chairperson of the Composers Union.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel