Azerbaijan Materials 25 January 2024 09:40 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 24 decreased by $1.11 and amounted to $85.34 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan also lowered by $1.11 (to $83.68 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $62.48 per barrel, which is 16 cents more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea declined by 16 cents on January 24 compared to the previous indicator, to $82.13 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 25.

