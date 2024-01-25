Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 24 decreased by $1.11 and amounted to $85.34 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan also lowered by $1.11 (to $83.68 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $62.48 per barrel, which is 16 cents more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea declined by 16 cents on January 24 compared to the previous indicator, to $82.13 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 25.

