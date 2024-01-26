Bow of ship in Caspian Sea flooded, passengers evacuated

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Today, at about 21:00, the bow of the passenger ship “PS 173” flooded in the Bulla area of the Caspian Sea, 30 kilometers from the coast, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC said, Trend reports.

The nearby passenger ships “Gobustan” and “Gyz Galasy” arrived at the scene of the incident. The crew members and passengers of the ship were evacuated.

It is noted that there is currently no threat to the lives of 25 passengers and 7 crew members.

The passenger ship “PS 173” was towed towards the shore by the Caspian Spirit vessel.