Addressing climate change calls for colossal resources - Azerbaijani deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Addressing climate change demands substantial funding, prompting countries to thoroughly assess their willingness to contribute before engaging in climate negotiations, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev at the I Baku Youth Event on Climate Negotiations, Trend reports.

The deputy minister highlighted the utmost importance of climate negotiations, the central theme of the event. He underscored that the focus of the negotiations is not merely on the existence of climate change but on the level of commitment from states and their preparedness to take action to alleviate its impact.

Rafiyev stressed that in the ongoing negotiations, each country advocates for its interests, considering its unique challenges and risks. He acknowledged that endeavors to mitigate climate change come with significant costs.

He added that active participation in climate negotiations and offering proposals is crucial for all involved parties. He further emphasized that citizens should also shoulder responsibility for their environmental impact in their daily lives.

The deputy minister also urged the governments of the concerned countries to collaborate in lowering greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to change, and facilitating financing.

