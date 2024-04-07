Combined Arms Army holds freestyle wrestling championship among servicemen (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Freestyle wrestling championship among servicemen was held in the Combined Arms Army, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

During the championship, held at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex, the Combined Arms Army’s officer, Lieutenant Colonel Vahid Mammadov and the main referee of the competition Hikmet Huseynov brought to the attention of the military sportsmen the goals and rules of the championship. It was noted that the development of sports in the Azerbaijan Army is always in the spotlight, various events aimed at increasing servicemen’s interest in sports are held. Various sports competitions held among servicemen are part of the work done.

114 athletes from 12 teams took part in the competitions officiated by the referees of the Wrestling Federation of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

In the competitions, teams of servicemen from motorized rifle units took the top 3.

The winners who took the top 3 in the individual and team competitions were awarded cups, diplomas and honorary certificates.