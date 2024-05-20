Latvia upholds Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity - official (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Latvia supports Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Latvian Parliament Speaker Daiga Mierina said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"The more representatives of the international community visit Karabakh, the higher the level of awareness of the situation there. I would like to congratulate your country on the progress made in the peace talks with Armenia. I wish Azerbaijan and your government complete peace. Yesterday we saw very rapid progress in the region. We saw a new airport, new schools, and buildings. We also visited Shusha and we see that the areas are recovering and developing very quickly," she added.

The Parliament Speaker also noted that inter-parliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia is deepening.

To note, on May 18, a delegation headed by Latvian Parliament Speaker Daiga Mierina arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

The delegation visited Karabakh on May 19.

