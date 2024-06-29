Azerbaijan thanks US for support within COP29 - finance minister (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijan thanks the US for its support within COP29, Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov said at an event dedicated to the 248th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is making a contribution to the fight against climate change as the chair of COP29. We believe that the US can play a major role in addressing funding concerns and achieving the goals of COP29," he said.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70–80 thousand foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.