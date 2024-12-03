Azerbaijan's Baku holds disability-led climate solutions event (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The event "Enhancing Climate Solutions with the Involvement of People with Disabilities" has kicked off in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Trend reports.

The gathering, orchestrated by the United Nations (UN) Office in Azerbaijan, is a tribute to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan, Anar Kerimov, said that the country has made substantial efforts to improve the living conditions of people with disabilities.

"Specifically, in 2008, we joined the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Since then, a number of laws have been adopted, and this year a new law was implemented regarding the procedures for assessing the status of people with disabilities. We also created our own registry. Social benefits for citizens with disabilities have been tripled, and some other payments have increased by 2.5 times. However, these efforts remain insufficient. We believe we must work harder in this area," he said.

The Deputy Minister also noted that the event is part of a series of initiatives being carried out following COP29.

"Azerbaijan has been selected as the presiding country for COP29, and we believe that, until the next conference in Brazil, Azerbaijan will continue to fulfill this role by organizing such important events," he added.

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva stressed the importance of considering people with disabilities when developing Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to climate change.

"People with disabilities disproportionately suffer from climate change. During climate crises or extreme weather events, they face difficulties in accessing healthcare, support services, evacuation, and emergency services. Azerbaijan and many other countries around the world must consider all of this when developing their NDCs, Andreeva pointed out.

According to her, an approach that encompasses all segments of society is necessary to effectively combat climate change while maintaining the resilience of healthcare, education, the economy, and social services systems.

She drove home that just 10 days ago, the successful 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) concluded in Baku.

"Azerbaijan hosted representatives from all over the world, managed to reach a consensus on a new climate financing goal, and progressed on various agenda items. Brazil will take over the COP29 presidency from Azerbaijan next year. This gives us the opportunity to fulfill our commitments, especially in terms of inclusivity, ensuring that everyone has access, a voice, and a seat at the negotiation table," she added.

Andreeva also emphasized that the COP29 venues ensured full access for disabled people.

In his speech, Davud Rahimli, President of the Union of Organizations for Disabled People of Azerbaijan, emphasized the importance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, established by the UN in 1992, which aims to raise awareness and garner support for addressing the challenges faced by people with physical disabilities.

"Since 1994, various government agencies, international organizations, and non-governmental groups in Azerbaijan have organized events involving people with disabilities to commemorate this day.

Azerbaijan recently hosted the 29th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change [COP29], during which organizations representing individuals with disabilities actively participated.

The inclusion of disability issues in the COP agenda was an important milestone, and we are confident that it will remain a key topic at future conferences. COP29 was a significant event in terms of inclusivity," he added.

