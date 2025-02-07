Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid dispatched to Ukraine exceeds $40 million - official UPDT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The volume of humanitarian aid dispatched from Azerbaijan to Ukraine has exceeded $40 million, head of the Department of Power and Thermal Energy of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan Alasgar Hasanov told reporters, Trend reports.

He made this statement during the next dispatch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“Azerbaijan has sent humanitarian aid several times due to the recent situation in Ukraine. The volume of humanitarian aid directed under this framework exceeded $40 million,” he said.

He noted that various electrical equipment, wires, and cables were sent from Azerbaijan at the request of the Ukrainian side to repair the damage caused to Ukraine's electric power sector due to the war, to form a sustainable energy infrastructure.

“Among the sent, up to 70 generators, millions of meters of wires, and cables can be noted. Following the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, funds for $1 million in manat equivalent have been allocated. According to this, electric equipment is expected to be dispatched,” he added.

Hasanov emphasized that the electrical equipment to be supplied is of Azerbaijani production.