Memorandum signed on cooperation between national theaters of Azerbaijan and Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. On February 22, the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater and Georgia’s Shota Rustaveli National Theater signed a Memorandum of Understanding to foster international cooperation, Trend reports.

The agreement was formalized by Ilham Asgarov, Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater, and Givi Guntadze, Director of the Shota Rustaveli National Theater.

The signing ceremony featured remarks from Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Georgia, Faig Guliyev, and Georgia’s Minister of Culture, Tinatin Rukhadze. They highlighted the strengthening ties between the two nations and underscored that this memorandum will further enhance collaboration in the cultural sphere.

Speakers emphasized that the memorandum will not only strengthen ties between the two theaters but also play a significant role in advancing cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia as a whole.