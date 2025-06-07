Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The final match of the European Championship, organized by the International Chovgan Federation and held in Poland on June 5-7, ended with a historic success for Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In the decisive game, the national team of Azerbaijan confidently beat the Malta team with a score of 6:2, winning the title of European champion for the first time.

The tournament, which started on June 5, was attended by 6 countries - Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Hungary, Malta, Poland and Great Britain.

According to the results of the draw, in the first match, the Azerbaijani team met with the Turkish team and won with a score of 3:0. In the semi-finals, our team beat Hungary with a score of 4:0, confidently reaching the final.