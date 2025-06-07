Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Azerbaijan Materials 7 June 2025 21:34 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The final match of the European Championship, organized by the International Chovgan Federation and held in Poland on June 5-7, ended with a historic success for Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In the decisive game, the national team of Azerbaijan confidently beat the Malta team with a score of 6:2, winning the title of European champion for the first time.

The tournament, which started on June 5, was attended by 6 countries - Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Hungary, Malta, Poland and Great Britain.

According to the results of the draw, in the first match, the Azerbaijani team met with the Turkish team and won with a score of 3:0. In the semi-finals, our team beat Hungary with a score of 4:0, confidently reaching the final.

Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes European champion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Latest

Latest

Read more