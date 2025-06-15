US urges its citizens to leave Iran via Azerbaijan border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The US virtual embassy in Iran has called on American citizens to leave the country immediately, Trend reports.

The corresponding notice was posted on the website of the diplomatic mission.

"US citizens are strongly advised not to visit Iran. Those already in the country should leave immediately. If they are unable to leave, they should be prepared to stay in hiding for a long time," the notice says.

The notice reminded that the US does not maintain diplomatic and consular relations with Iran, and that Switzerland protects Washington's interests.

US citizens are encouraged to consider leaving Iran through the border with Azerbaijan, Armenia or Türkiye.

"Although Azerbaijan's land borders remain closed, Americans will be able to cross the Astara checkpoint on June 15 with special permission," the notice says.

Before traveling to the border, it is necessary to obtain the appropriate permission from the Azerbaijani authorities. Its registration should be organized by the US Embassy in Baku.

Those planning to cross the border and enter Azerbaijan are advised to contact the US Embassy in Baku.