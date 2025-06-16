Azerbaijan to host world ski mountaineering championships for first time in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. For the first time in its history, Azerbaijan will host the World Ski Mountaineering Championships in 2027, Trend reports.

The decision follows an initiative by the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, which submitted a formal application to the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) to organize the event in the country. The application was approved, and it was decided that the championships will take place at the Shahdag tourist center in the Gusar region.

The event has been officially included in the ISMF calendar and is scheduled to run from February 28 to March 7, 2027.