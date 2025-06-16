Zelim Chkayev wins Azerbaijan’s first medal at World Judo Championships in Budapest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The World Judo Championships are underway in Budapest, Hungary, with Azerbaijan’s Zelim Chkayev earning his country’s first medal at the tournament, Trend reports.

Chkayev was Azerbaijan’s sole competitor on the tatami today. After receiving a bye in the opening round, he went on to defeat Jiangnan Wang of China in the Round of 32, followed by a victory over Brazil’s Luan Almeida. In the quarterfinals, he overcame South Korea’s Yun-Hwan Lin but was stopped in the semifinals by Georgian judoka Tato Grigalashvili.

In the bronze medal bout, Chkayev delivered a confident performance, defeating Nugzari Tatalashvili of the United Arab Emirates with a 10-point margin to secure Azerbaijan’s first podium finish at this championship.

Azerbaijan is represented by 13 judokas—9 men and 4 women—across 10 weight categories in the individual competitions. Eight athletes have already concluded their participation without medals. The Azerbaijani team is also set to compete in the upcoming mixed team event.