Azerbaijan takes part in OPEC International Seminar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The 9th OPEC International Seminar is being held in the famous Hofburg Palace in the capital of Austria, Vienna, Trend reports.

A delegation from Azerbaijan is also taking part in the event.

The theme of the seminar is "Charting Pathways Together: The Future of Global Energy". Over the course of two days, 12 sessions will be organized dedicated to the development of the energy sector.

On the first day, participants will discuss the state of the oil market and its prospects, financing the global energy industry, as well as ways to overcome energy poverty in developing countries.

On the second day of the seminar, a session will be devoted to the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. It will be attended by the representative of the President of Azerbaijan on climate issues, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev and the Secretary of Climate, Energy and Environment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, COP30 President Andre Correa.

In addition, the second day will feature a session on OPEC's long-term oil market forecast. This report is traditionally published once a year and will be presented by the organization's Secretary General. In other sessions, the seminar participants will discuss issues of sustainable development and the introduction of new technologies in the energy sector.