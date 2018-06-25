BP appoints Narmina Nabiyeva as new vice president

25 June 2018 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Narmina Nabiyeva has been appointed to the role of BP Vice President Human Resources for the Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey (AGT) region effective June 18, 2018, BP Azerbaijan has said.

In this role Narmina becomes a member of the AGT regional leadership team, as well as a member of the regional human resources leadership team for BP’s Upstream segment.

Narmina brings a wealth of business partnering and leadership experience to the role, having previously worked in the AGT human resources team, BP’s partnership with Reliance in India, and BP Upstream Talent and Learning team. Prior to this appointment Narmina was leading the modernization and transformation program for BP in the AGT region.

Narmina holds Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration and Economics from the Academy of Public Administration, Azerbaijan and Post-graduate Management Diploma from Robert Gordon University, UK. She is also a Fellow Member of the Chartered Institute of People Management and Development (CIPD).

