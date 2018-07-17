Azerbaijan wants to reduce prices for flights to Russia's Ural

17 July 2018 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

The development of aviation logistics will help increase the mutual tourist flow between Azerbaijan and the regions of the Urals Federal District (UFD), the General Consul of Azerbaijan in Yekaterinburg Ilgar Iskenderov told TASS on Tuesday.

“We will work to expand the routes of flights to Ural and reduce prices. Logistics needs to be adjusted, it is interesting not only for Azerbaijan, but for the Russian Federation”,he said, stressing that this will favorably affect the bilateral development of tourism.

Iskenderov added that now only two direct flights a week fly from Yekaterinburg to Baku.

