Azerbaijan's Azerigas to buy equipment via tender

20 August 2018 19:29 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbek National Energy Saving Company to buy construction materials via tender
Uzbekistan 19:38
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender for supply of modular thermal unit
Uzbekistan 18:46
CPC announces tender for supply of cable products
Tenders 16:02
Caspian pipeline consortium announces tender for supply of equipment
Tenders 15:30
Uzbek-S.Korean JV to buy filter elements via tender
Uzbekistan 18 August 15:09
Aktobe military hospital announces tender to purchase medicines
Tenders 18 August 15:08
Latest
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to mull creating joint ventures
Economy news 20:43
Unibank: SMEs become more active in taking loans
Economy news 20:42
EU4Digital projects correspond to Azerbaijan’s interests
ICT 20:39
Uzbekistan invites IT companies of India to investment projects
ICT 20:37
President Aliyev expresses condolence to his Indian counterpart
Politics 20:26
Azerbaijani company taking part in major project in Tajikistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:20
French companies may take part in privatization of Azerbaijani utilities operators
Economy news 19:52
Uzbek National Energy Saving Company to buy construction materials via tender
Uzbekistan 19:38
Malaysia to help Uzbekistan establish Halal food certification system
Economy news 19:17