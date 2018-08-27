AzerTelecom celebrates its 10th anniversary

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

“AzerTelecom” LLC, a backbone internet provider, connecting Azerbaijan to the international Internet network has been operating for 10 years.

Starting in 2008, the backbone internet provider has become an integral part of Azerbaijan's emerging information and communication technology sector over the past decade and has provided cutting-edge telecommunication services in the corporate sector and has played a crucial role in providing the country's durable and uninterrupted internet connection.

In the last decade, the company has achieved important successes in its activity. Thus, after the establishment of the company, the backbone network on the basis of durable DWDM technology has been put into operation, connection to international routes and exchange centers has established, and services such as leased line, mobile backhaul, wholesale internet and international transit have been initiated.

At the later stages, other advanced telecommunication services were provided to corporate customers, and the infrastructure of the company in Baku and regions expanded. As a result, “AzerTelecom” has become one of the leading companies in the ICT sector of our country.

According to “AzerTelecom” company's Chief Executive Officer Fuad Allahverdiyev, the backbone Internet provider continues to contribute to the country's telecommunication sector development.

““AzerTelecom” is proud of its principles of professionalism, customer satisfaction, innovation, implementation of advanced technologies, dynamic development and social responsibility. We pay great attention to the realization of various projects for sustainable development of the society and the ICT sector, the implementation of high technologies and innovations, as well as the realization of scientific and education projects in the direction of development of society's education awareness in accordance with our corporate social responsibility strategy, and we will continue our activities in these areas in the future. We believe that AzerTelecom's activity in the next period will be useful for our country,” Fuad Allahverdiyev said.

It should be noted that, “AzerTelecom” LLC is a dynamically developing telecommunications operator in Azerbaijan. The company's main shareholder is Bakcell, the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan. “AzerTelecom” has a diversified and sustainable fiber-optic cable network covering all major cities and regions of the country.

This network also covers the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The international network of “AzerTelecom” LLC is integrated into all major telecommunication hubs around the world. The company provides wholesale internet, leased line services, mobile backhaul, international transit, SIP telephony, FTTx (fiber to the x), Data Center services, VSAT services, Corporate network, Backbone services, Leased line over GSM, VPN (Virtual Private Network), local VoIP, DDOS protection and other services.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news