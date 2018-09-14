To attention of females, willing to work as flight attendant of AZAL CJSC

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC announces admission of documents from females for flight attendant position, the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC said in a statement.

The documents will be received from 10:00 to 12:00, from September 17 to October 17, 2018.

The candidates will be selected by a competition.

The competition is open to females aged 18-30, with height not less than 165 cm and not more than 180 cm.

Those willing to apply must be fluent in Azerbaijani, Russian and English. Knowledge of other foreign languages is an advantage.

To participate in the competition, original and copy of the following documents are required:

- Identity card;

- Photo (3x4 cm);

- Passport;

- Diploma, medical certificate and certificate of foreign languages (if any).

All documents must be submitted to the Head Department of Human Resources of CJSC Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL).

For more information, please contact the Head Department of Human Resources of CJSC Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL).

Phone: 497-26-00 (ext. 24-04; 32-81; 20-74).

