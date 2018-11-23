UNEC successfully continuing its dual degree diploma and exchange programs

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

UNEC implements dual degree diplomas and exchange programs on bachelor, master and MBA education with influential universities of the world.

At the UNEC the dual degree diploma programes are being realized with the Montpellier University on the bachelor’s degree lvel of study, with the Lithuanian Mikolas Romeris University on the master’s degree level of study, and on MBA program with UBİS (University of Business and International Studies) of Switzerland. At the same time, with the academic support of London School of Economics, UNEC joined the international programs of the London University.

The students successfully completing the program can get the Bachelor's degree from the University of London and UNEC.

UNEC expands the cooperation in this direction with other prestigious higher education institutions, as well. Thus, at the UNEC from 2019/2020 academic year, are expected to be implemented the dual degree diploma programs with the Lincoln University in the United States on the Bachelor and MBA programs, with the Moscow State University of Humanities and Economics in Russia on the Bachelor’s degree level of study, with Uludag University in Turkey on the master’s degree level of study. The agreements on the dual degree diploma for MBA education have also been obtained with the ICD Paris Business School and Montpellier University of France.

At present, within the framework of the dual degree diploma programs, Erasmus +, Mevlana programs and the bilateral cooperation agreements 47 UNEC students continue their education in the prestigious universities of Europe and Turkey. Under the Erasmus + exchange program funded by the European Union and within the framework of bilateral cooperation seven students are studying at Siegen University in Germany, two students at Montpellier University of France, and 4 students at the Lithuanian Mikolas Romeris University. And with the Mevlana Program, 24 UNEC students are taking part in the exchanges between Hacettepe, Uludag, Sakarya, Gazi, Yıldız Technical, Atatürk, Selcuk and Mersin universities of Turkey.

The number of students joining the UNEC dual degree diploma programs is increasing year by year. At present, 10 UNEC students are continuing their education in France within the framework of the dual degree diploma program with the prestigious Montpellier University.

It should be noted that, in 2017/2018 academic year five UNEC students were the graduate of the dual degree program with the Montpellier University of France. The diplomas of the Montpellier University were presented to the first participants of the Dual degree Diploma Program on the Graduation Day of UNEC.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news