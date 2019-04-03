Baku hosts IAC Air Navigation Commission’s meeting (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

The 19th meeting of the Air Navigation Coordination Commission of the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) is underway in Baku on April 3.

The main topic of the meeting, which is held with the support of Azerbaijan Airlines, is “Innovative technologies in air navigation and meteorological support of flights”.

Director of “Azeraeronavigation” Air Traffic Control Department of AZAL Farhan Guliyev, Executive Director of the Interstate Council on Aviation and Use of Airspace Eldar Baghirzade, and Deputy Chairman of the IAC Konstantin Kleshev opened the meeting.

The meeting is also attended by the heads and experts of air navigation and meteorological services, research institutes, research and production centers and associations, as well as educational institutions of the States Parties to the Civil Aviation Agreement. The participants noted the high-level organization of the meeting, as well as informative and interesting presentations.

It was noted that the use of modern technology is one of the key factors for improving flight safety level.

During the visit the participants also got familiarized with the work of the “Azeraeronavigation” Air Traffic Control Department (AZANS), Airspace Supervision and Efficiency Centre (ASEC) and the National Aviation Academy.

