Nar opens another official shop in Baku (PHOTO)

Aiming to further improve the level of convenience and quality of services provided to the residents all over the country, Nar continues to increase the number of its official shops. Thus, yet another official shop of the mobile operator was presented in Bina settlement. This shop, with a totally new concept, is located at the address of Khazar district, Bina settlement, Ali Isazadeh street 9.

At the newly opened shop supplied with the latest equipment. Nar will provide the customers with various offers and services. Staying loyal to the operator’s customer orientation values, the dealer shop employees will be providing the customers with other high-quality customer services along with sales and various operations with numbers, purchase of various internet bundles and sale of telephones.

In connection with the opening, every customer who purchases a Nar number at the new shop in the period until 15th of April will get various gifts and a second number for free.

More detailed information about the addresses of the shops and provided services is available at the mobile operator’s official webpage (www.nar.az)

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar brand) has started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The Nar brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage.

With a large network of over 7400 base stations, covering 97% of the country’s territory, Nar provides almost 2.2 million subscribers with the high quality services. According to mobile network benchmarking tests, held in the year 2017, Nar network has demonstrated the highest results in the country, in terms of provision of mobile voice services. Testing was conducted by an independent international “P3 Communications” company, and methodology was based on customer experience in using various services.

