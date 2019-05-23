Azinko Holdinq: Commissioning 52-story Baku Tower scheduled for 2020

23 May 2019 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani company increases sales of modern equipment for livestock farms
Economy 12:24
Azerbaijani company eyes to increase sales of Lithuanian products
Economy 22 May 16:49
Azerbaijani company imports large number of cattle from abroad
Economy 22 May 09:43
Azerbaijan's Agronaft imports large amount of agricultural equipment
Economy 21 May 17:50
Azerbaijani company to increase production of rattan furniture
Economy 18 May 15:21
Number of Azerbaijani companies increases in Turkey
Economy 17 May 13:55
Latest
Electronics Laboratory Center to be created in Azerbaijan
Society 17:44
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP attends opening ceremony of exhibition of well-known artist (PHOTO)
Society 17:42
Main forms of customs offenses in CIS announced
Economy 17:37
Turkey's Trade Ministry discloses trade turnover with Syria
Turkey 17:33
OPEC+ leans towards renewing output deal
Oil&Gas 17:14
GM Uzbekistan resumes car exports to Ukraine
Economy 16:58
Best Buy CEO says more China tariffs will impact U.S. shoppers
World 16:48
Uzbek Commodity Exchange establishes business ties with Chicago Mercantile Exchange
Economy 16:47
Azerbaijani gymnast talks upcoming 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships
Society 16:41