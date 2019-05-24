Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts to be provided with information on commercial, tax secrets

24 May 2019 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts will be provided with information on commercial and tax secrets, Trend reports on May 24.

For this purpose, the Tax Code and the Code on Administrative Offences are proposed to be amended.

According to the proposals, Chamber of Accounts will be provided with this information to fulfil its duties.

The new changes proposed to be made in the Code on Administrative Offences, provide that the administrative responsibility of the corresponding structures is intensified to further strengthen the activity of the Chamber of Accounts and that fines are set for offences.

Administrative responsibility will allow these bodies to fulfil the duties assigned to them more responsibly.

According to the changes, in case of the offences, the Chamber of Accounts will draw up a protocol that will be sent to the court for applying administrative penalty. Having considered the cases on offences, the court will apply administrative penalty.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan returns over 6M AZN to state budget
Business 23 May 14:42
Azerbaijani parliament revokes one of Chamber of Accounts’ powers
Business 17 May 17:18
One of powers of Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan revoked
Society 11 May 14:13
“Ekvita” Company explains changes in Azerbaijan’s Tax Code to business people
Society 8 May 11:00
Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts reveals violations in activities of Social Protection Fund
Economy 28 March 18:24
Uzbekistan to adopt new tax code later in 2019 - when?
Economy 25 December 2018 20:50
Latest
Finalists of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in women's individual program named in Baku
Society 18:10
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender for purchase of Hilliard filter elements
Tenders 18:00
Finalists among trios within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships named in Baku
Society 17:59
Stunning opening ceremony of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 17:56
Azerbaijani manufacturer of industrial goods significantly increases sales
Economy 17:45
Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Speaker: Armenia opposes Turkey’s membership in OSCE Minsk Group
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:44
UEG President announces opening of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku
Society 17:33
Turkish serviceman killed in northern Iraq
Turkey 17:25
Russia's Armenian gymnasts talk beautiful Baku and favorable weather
Society 17:20