Polish President Andrzej Duda invited Polish companies to work in Alat Free Economic Zone.

Polish President Andrzej Duda referred to the vast opportunities available in Alat Free Economic Zone during his press briefing with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

“I think that we are creating new opportunities. I’m excited about upcoming meeting of our countries’ businessmen. I think that the Polish companies’ branches should be present in free economic zone created within Alat International Sea Trade Port. Your country is becoming a hub and we want the Polish companies to be in the mentioned zone and by operating there hugely strengthen our relations. We also want to use the capacities of Alat International Sea Trade Port located nearby Baku. Hopefully, Polish companies will benefit from mentioned opportunities,” he said.

Azerbaijani Parliament adopted a law about Alat Free Economic Zone on May 18, 2018.

