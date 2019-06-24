Azerbaijan's ASAN defines its goal: making life easier for citizens

24 June 2019 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

ASAN (a state agency rendering public services to citizens of Azerbaijan) aims to apply innovative technologies in public services, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations Jeyhun Salmanov said at the UN Public Service Forum, which is taking place in Baku June 24-26, Trend reports.

He said that the use of innovative technologies in public services is a priority for the sustainable development of the economy in Azerbaijan.

This is evidenced by such initiatives as ASAN finans, ASAN Viza, Mygov.az and other projects formed in ASAN service, he noted.

Regarding the forum, the deputy chairman noted that the most important is the exchange of experience in the field of public services, as well as participation in discussions with international participants of the forum.

He added that holding an international forum in Baku is a great honor.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
ASAN int’l association being created - Azerbaijani official
Business 20 June 12:47
Access to financial services to be significantly simplified in Azerbaijan
Finance 16 May 15:29
Azerbaijan to launch new e-government portal
ICT 24 April 13:16
New ASAN Service Centers to open in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy 15 February 16:26
Azerbaijan makes it easier for enterprises to connect to power grid
Economy 15 February 13:57
Azerbaijan moving to new model of e-government
ICT 9 October 2018 13:06
Latest
National Iranian Drilling Company reveals work statistics for Q1 this Iranian year
Business 17:41
Azerbaijani, Russian prosecutor general’s offices sign co-op agreement (PHOTO)
Politics 17:39
Cavusoglu talks situation around supplying Russian S-400 missiles to Turkey
Turkey 17:27
Youth consultative forum in Turkmenistan paves way for establishing youth advisory group on child rights
Turkmenistan 17:26
Iran's oil processing potential reaches 2.15 million barrels per day
Business 17:24
Airport terminals of Kazakhstan to be renovated
Economy 17:24
Car trash to cash: U.S. firm aims to power European stadiums with old car batteries
Other News 17:17
Uzbek Neftegazinvest buys machines via tender
Tenders 17:09
IFC may take part in modernization of Uzbek TPP
Oil&Gas 17:06