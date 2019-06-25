Azerbaijan-Montenegro trade growing

25 June 2019 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

Azerbaijan is an important and reliable partner of Europe in the field of energy, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said at the second meeting of the joint Azerbaijan-Montenegro intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan has made a diversification of its energy exports, he added.

The relations established 11 years ago have grown to the level of strategic partnership, he noted. The opening of Montenegro Embassy in Baku in April contributed to their further deepening and expansion, he said.

As part of cooperation between the two countries, 17 documents were signed, and 5 more cooperation agreements are being prepared for signing, he noted.

The trade turnover between the two countries for the four months of this year has increased significantly, Azerbaijan is the third major investor in Montenegro, he added.

The minister noted that bilateral relations will continue to develop, especially in the areas of trade, tourism, culture, industry, government regulation, ICT, transport, agriculture and environmental protection.

The Minister of Economy of Montenegro Dragica Sekulic, in turn, responding positively about the meeting, noted that relations between the countries have developed significantly, expressing confidence in building up joint capacity.

Sekulic said that the work on joint projects in various sectors of the economy will expand the scope of the joint committee. The meeting participants also discussed issues on investments in future joint projects.

Following the meeting, Sahil Babayev and Dragica Sekulic signed an intergovernmental protocol.

