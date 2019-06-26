Azerbaijani delegation headed by economy minister to visit Switzerland

26 June 2019 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Tural Garajayev – Trend:

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Co-chairman of the joint Azerbaijani-Swiss intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation Shahin Mustafayev will pay an official visit to Switzerland on June 27-29, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

In particular, the 8th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Switzerland intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will be held in Bern on June 28.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan's Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and the Swiss Society of Small and Medium Enterprises, as well as the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Switzerland will sign memorandums of cooperation.

The meetings will be held with Swiss officials. The issues on prospects for expanding bilateral ties will be discussed.

The Swiss businessmen will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan in October 2019. One of the main topics of discussions will be the development of bilateral ties in the economic sphere.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Income of Azerbaijani population exceeds 22B manats since early 2019
Business 15:10
Top 10 insurance companies in Azerbaijan in terms of payments
Economy 15:08
Another Azerbaijani wrestler reaches 1/4 finals at 2nd European Games
Society 14:36
Azerbaijan’s non-life insurance market keeps growing
Economy 14:33
Azerbaijani wrestler defeats Armenian rival at 2nd European Games
Society 13:59
Baku Media Center prepares photoreport in connection with Day of Azerbaijani Armed Forces
Society 13:17
Latest
Georgian minister talks co-op plans with NATO
Georgia 15:13
Income of Azerbaijani population exceeds 22B manats since early 2019
Business 15:10
Top 10 insurance companies in Azerbaijan in terms of payments
Economy 15:08
UAE says convincing evidence needed regarding Gulf tanker attacks
Other News 14:57
Venture of Agriculture Ministry of Kazakhstan to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 14:52
Another Azerbaijani wrestler reaches 1/4 finals at 2nd European Games
Society 14:36
Azerbaijan’s non-life insurance market keeps growing
Economy 14:33
Income of water transport companies reaches nearly $4M in Kazakhstan
Economy 14:32
Tesla loses its VP of production: Electrek
Other News 14:32