Azerbaijan’s Chamber of Auditors to co-op with Russian colleagues

27 June 2019 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Tural Garajayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Chamber of Auditors and the Russian Auditors Association “Sodrujestvo” have signed an agreement on cooperation, Trend reports with reference to the chamber.

The parties will strive to create favorable conditions for the training of professional personnel in the field of audit in the territories of their activities. In particular, they will promote the introduction of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), international auditing standards, as well as other standards issued by the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) into the professional activities of members of both chambers.

The plans also include further development of professional certifications through the network of training centers of both organizations for training and professional development of auditors, interaction on the professional development of members of organizations and creation of favorable conditions for business communication between specialists.

The parties also agreed to further strengthen relations and exchange of experience.

Azerbaijan’s Chamber of Auditors also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Russian Auditors Association “Sodrujestvo”.

