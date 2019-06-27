Total capital of Azerbaijani banks increases

27 June 2019 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Tural Garajayev - Trend:

The aggregate assets of Azerbaijani banks exceeded 29.65 billion manats at the beginning of June, and liabilities - 25.16 billion manats, Trend reports pn June 27 with reference to the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA).

Compared to the beginning of the year, when assets amounted to 29.502 billion manats, a slight increase by half a percentage point is observed. The capitalization of banks amounted to about 4.49 billion manats, while the year-on-year growth amounted to 10.3 percent.

The share of the loan portfolio in May accounted for 43.4 percent of the sector’s assets, and this is 1.5 percent more than the previous month (186.6 million manats).

The total portfolio of bank loans amounted to 12.861 billion manats. Loans issued in national currency increased by 2.1 percent (170.4 million manats) and amounted to more than 8.26 billion manats.

The deposits of individuals in the fifth month, increasing by 47.7 million manats (1.3 percent), amounted to about 8.53 billion manats. The total deposits of legal entities increased by 29.1 million manats (0.3 percent) and totaled about 10.21 billion manats.

Over the month, term deposits amounted to about 2.05 billion manats, which is 18.5 percent (319 million manats) more than the last month. Deposits in national currency amounted to more than 3.97 billion manats, which is by 128 million manats (3.3 percent) more than last month.

Term deposits in foreign currency increased by 22.1 percent, or 331.8 million manats and reached nearly 1.84 billion manats.

The operating profit of banks, increasing by 20.3 percent (58.5 million manats) over the month, amounted to 346.9 million manats, 325.8 million manats of which accounted for net profit. Compared to the same period last year, interest income and interest income on loans increased by 14.6 and 18.4 percent, respectively.

The total number of branches of 30 banks was 512, the number of departments was 129, and the number of ATMs was 2,568. There was also an increase in the number of banking workers by 1.2 percent (209 people), and their total number amounted to 18,191 people.

