FINCA Azerbaijan opens central office in Baku (PHOTO)

1 August 2019 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

FINCA Azerbaijan has opened its Central office in Baku, as part of the microfinance company’s expansion plan.

The official opening ceremony was attended by FINCA Azerbaijan CEO Timothy Tarrant, staff and clients.

Central branch of “FINCA Azerbaijan” will provide responsible financial services to the residents of Baku and Sumgait cities and Absheron peninsula, focused mainly on those customers who are engaged in trade, service and agriculture sector.

During his speech, Timothy Tarrant said: ‘FINCA continues to support small entrepreneurs through micro loans. Our customers living in Baku and adjacent areas will be able to benefit from the loan products offered to them by our Central Branch’.

In the coming days FINCA is going to open its new branches in Agdash, Barda, Salyan and Lankaran regions.

In Azerbaijan over the last 20 years, FINCA has worked with over 1 million Azerbaijani microfinance borrowers and disbursed over $1.2 billion dollars in micro and small enterprise loans. The microfinance sector in total in Azerbaijan has helped millions of families grow their businesses, increase their assets, and their family incomes respectively. These loans have helped both create and sustain many hundreds of thousands of jobs, mainly in the agricultural sector.

About FINCA Azerbaijan

Launched in 1998, FINCA Azerbaijan is part of FINCA Impact Finance’s global network of 20 banks and microfinance institutions that profitably and responsibly provides impactful financial services to enable low-income individuals and communities to invest in their futures. As a leading microfinance institution in Azerbaijan, FINCA Azerbaijan serves small businesses across the country with various loan products intended to promote profitable business activity. The company puts emphasis on agriculture lending. For more information, visit www.finca.az.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
FINCA Azerbaijan opens new branch in Agsu region (PHOTO)
Business 30 January 17:25
FINCA Azerbaijan awarded for promoting gender equality (PHOTO)
Society 28 November 2018 10:01
ICD ready to support development of microfinance market in Azerbaijan
Economy 18 May 2018 15:47
FINCA Azerbaijan not planning to appeal for banking license
Economy 20 October 2016 20:32
FINCA Azerbaijan holds celebrations for children (PHOTOS)
Azerbaijan 2 June 2014 19:31
FINCA Azerbaijan starts implementation of new social project
Economy 30 October 2013 20:41
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan biscuit factory to launch new production line
Economy 16:01
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan downs oil exports
Oil&Gas 15:59
BP ups output from Shah Deniz
Oil&Gas 15:56
Number of DOST centers to increase in Azerbaijan
Business 15:54
Income of Georgian Railway JSC increases by 23%
Economy 15:52
BP reveals volume of capex on South Caucasus Pipeline
Oil&Gas 15:51
Azerbaijani central bank: US dollar loan compensations fully paid
Business 15:47
Belarus, Uzbekistan sign 12 documents
Economy 15:47
Yum Brands same-store sales beat Wall Street expectations
Other News 15:43