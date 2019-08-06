Gold price keeps rising in Azerbaijan

6 August 2019 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold, platinum and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 6 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 16.9065 manats to 2,487.3550 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0553 manats to 27.9458 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 4.4965 manats to 1,455.0470 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 39.865 manats to 2,439.5255 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Aug. 6, 2019

Aug. 5, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,487.3550

2,470.4485

Silver

XAG

27.9458

28.0011

Platinum

XPT

1,455.0470

1,450.5505

Palladium

XPD

2,439.5255

2,399.6605

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Aug. 6)

