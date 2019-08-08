Gold, silver, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 8 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 27.3275 manats to 2,551.6490 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.7458 manats to 29.1922 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 19.006 manats to 1,472.1065 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 9.5115 manats to 2,430.8725 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Aug. 8, 2019 Aug. 7, 2019 Gold XAU 2,551.6490 2,524.3215 Silver XAG 29.1922 28.4464 Platinum XPT 1,472.1065 1,453.1005 Palladium XPD 2,430.8725 2,440.3840