Gold, silver, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

8 August 2019 10:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 8 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 27.3275 manats to 2,551.6490 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.7458 manats to 29.1922 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 19.006 manats to 1,472.1065 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 9.5115 manats to 2,430.8725 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Aug. 8, 2019

Aug. 7, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,551.6490

2,524.3215

Silver

XAG

29.1922

28.4464

Platinum

XPT

1,472.1065

1,453.1005

Palladium

XPD

2,430.8725

2,440.3840

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Aug. 8)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Business 7 August 10:04
Gold price keeps rising in Azerbaijan
Business 6 August 10:11
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Business 5 August 10:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Business 3 August 11:48
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Business 1 August 10:03
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Business 31 July 10:04
Latest
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank’s notes
Finance 10:58
Kyrgyz Health Ministry: Full assistance provided to victims of special operation
Kyrgyzstan 10:55
Kyrgyz special services warn citizens against provocative actions
Kyrgyzstan 10:46
Samsung's new Note takes on Huawei in selfie beauty pageant
Other News 10:45
Atambayev promises to release special forces soldiers taken hostage
Kyrgyzstan 10:43
Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan to buy medicine via tender
Tenders 10:35
Kyrgyz president says Atambayev grossly violated constitution
Kyrgyzstan 10:31
Malaysia's Petronas Сharigali extends tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 10:18
Oil jumps on expectations producers may cut supply after 4% slump
Other News 10:15