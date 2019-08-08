Bakcell supports US trip of young inventors (FOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, together with the Embassy of the United States of America in Azerbaijan have supported the participation of Azerbaijani schoolchildren at the “Genius Olympiad” held in USA.

Thus, 9th grade students from the city of Ganja Rasul Aliyev and Huseyn Aliyev have represented Azerbaijan at the IX "Genius Olympiad" which was held at the SUNY Oswego University of New York. At the event, they demonstrated their “RoboAgrar” robot, made by means of the “LEGO technic”. This robot, designed for the use by farmers, has a great usage potential in the agriculture. Our young inventors received the “Honorable Mention Certificate” in the “Business” category for distinguished participation at the Olympiad. Note that more than 2800 schoolchildren from 79 countries have taken part in the contest.

Bakcell constantly supports the education and development of youth, as well as the improvement of startup environment in Azerbaijan. The company implements a joint incubation program, together with the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan. Moreover, starting from the year 2014, local startups and developers engaged in creation of various software and hardware receive substantial support from the AppLab program of Bakcell. These important projects play a significant role in formation of the startup culture in Azerbaijan by contributing to development of the country’s entire startup ecosystem.

***

About Bakcell

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

The 4G services of Bakcell are already available in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 40 regions of Azerbaijan.

With more than 7500 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories). In 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking. Bakcell has been recognized as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan. This award, presented by world-famous “Ookla” company, recognizes Bakcell’s commitment to delivering fastest speeds to customers all across Azerbaijan.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/az/news (or www.bakcell.com/en/news for press releases in English).

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news