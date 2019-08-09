Gold price increases in Azerbaijan

9 August 2019 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold, platinum and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 9 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 9.2905 manats to 2,560.9395 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1442 manats to 29.0480 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 1.5725 manats to 1,473.6790 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 4.0885 manats to 2,434.9610 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Aug. 9, 2019

Aug. 8, 2019

Gol

XAU

2,560.9395

2,551.6490

Silver

XAG

29.0480

29.1922

Platinum

XPT

1,473.6790

1,472.1065

Palladium

XPD

2,434.9610

2,430.8725

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Aug. 9)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold, silver, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan
Business 8 August 10:07
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Business 7 August 10:04
Gold price keeps rising in Azerbaijan
Business 6 August 10:11
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Business 5 August 10:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Business 3 August 11:48
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Business 1 August 10:03
Latest
Uzbekistan's project in TOP-5 refining, petrochemical projects in Caspian Sea, Central Asia
Oil&Gas 12:03
TANAP project receives Green World Awards 2019
Oil&Gas 12:01
Huawei says tough to meet No.1 smartphone vendor goal due to U.S. curbs
Other News 11:51
Former head of Kyrgyz presidential administration detained
Kyrgyzstan 11:36
Most important plans for Iran's mining sector revealed
Economy 11:34
Torrential rains cause flooding, evacuations in southern India
Other News 11:27
Official lari exchange rates on August 9
Economy 11:18
Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank announces tender for maintenance work
Tenders 11:10
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Singapore
Politics 11:03