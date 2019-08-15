Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

15 August 2019 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 15 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 39.3125 manats to 2,585.6065 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.69 manats to 29.4591 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 8.2705 manats to 1,438.8545 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 21.3095 manats to 2,440.8600 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Aug. 15, 2019

Aug. 14, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,585.6065

2,546.2940

Silver

XAG

29.4591

28.7691

Platinum

XPT

1,438.8545

1,447.1250

Palladium

XPD

2,440.8600

2,462.1695

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 15)

