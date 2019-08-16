Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16
By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:
Gold and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 16 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
The price of gold increased by 1.717 manats to 2,587.3235 manats per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.1553 manats to 29.3038 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 14.314 manats to 1,424.5405 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 24.718 manats to 2,465.5780 manats per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Aug. 16, 2019
|
Aug. 15, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,587.3235
|
2,585.6065
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
29.3038
|
29.4591
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,424.5405
|
1,438.8545
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,465.5780
|
2,440.8600
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 16)
