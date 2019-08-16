Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan

16 August 2019 10:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 16 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 1.717 manats to 2,587.3235 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1553 manats to 29.3038 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 14.314 manats to 1,424.5405 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 24.718 manats to 2,465.5780 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Aug. 16, 2019

Aug. 15, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,587.3235

2,585.6065

Silver

XAG

29.3038

29.4591

Platinum

XPT

1,424.5405

1,438.8545

Palladium

XPD

2,465.5780

2,440.8600

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 16)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @badalov_rovshan

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Business 15 August 10:37
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Business 14 August 10:25
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 10 August 13:41
Gold price increases in Azerbaijan
Business 9 August 10:41
Gold, silver, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan
Business 8 August 10:07
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Business 7 August 10:04
Latest
Why a certain gas cartel can’t work?
Oil&Gas 10:31
Renovation of Kazakh Shymkent's international airport continues (Exclusive)
Economy 10:29
OPEC’s market power to diminish for three key reasons
Oil&Gas 10:20
Oil rises as U.S. retail sales ease recession fears
Other News 10:20
Iran's auto parts manufacturers face financial challenges
Economy 10:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for Aug. 16
Business 10:02
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:02
Uzbekistan starts selling Chevrolet Malibu 1.5 Turbo
Finance 09:58
Malaysia's second-quarter GDP beats forecasts but trade risks cloud outlook
Other News 09:50