Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

26 August 2019 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 26 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 80.92 manats to 2,622.3435 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 1.1215 manats to 30.0122 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 4.828 manats to 1,464.8475 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 21.1395 manats to 2,501.6605 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Aug. 26, 2019

Aug. 23, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,622.3435

2,541.4235

Silver

XAG

30.0122

28.8907

Platinum

XPT

1,464.8475

1,460.0195

Palladium

XPD

2,501.6605

2,522.8000

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 26)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @badalov_rovshan

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 24 August 12:15
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Business 23 August 10:34
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Business 21 August 10:16
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Business 20 August 11:05
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 17 August 11:49
Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan
Business 16 August 10:04
Latest
Investors retain interest to bonds at BSE
Finance 10:32
Iran allocates $18.5 million to pensioners
Business 10:27
First ship between Iran’s Bushehr, Qatar to be launched this week
Business 10:23
Uzbek tourism services export amounts to almost $600 M
Tourism 10:19
Iran puts into operation 15 new power plants
Business 10:18
Japan denies it gave away too much in trade talks with U.S
Other News 10:07
Azerbaijani currency rates for Aug. 26
Business 09:58
Mousavi: Iran to use legitimate instruments to protect its citizens’ interests
Politics 09:57
Iran's Imam Khomeini Oil Refinery announces tender to buy pipes
Tenders 09:52