Gold prices down in Azerbaijan

27 August 2019 09:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 27 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold decreased by 24.9135 manats to 2,597.4300 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.033 manats to 30.0452 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 7.1145 manats to 1,457.7330 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 10.1235 manats to 2,511.7840 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Aug. 27, 2019

Aug. 26, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,597.4300

2,622.3435

Silver

XAG

30.0452

30.0122

Platinum

XPT

1,457.7330

1,464.8475

Palladium

XPD

2,511.7840

2,501.6605

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 27)

