Azercell becomes digital partner of South Eastern European Platform of Erasmus Student Network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

The digital solutions provider and leading mobile operator of Azerbaijan Azercell, has always been supporting events boosting the quality of education in our country, as well as creating new opportunities for personal and professional development of the youth. The closing ceremony of South Eastern European Platform (SEEP) of Erasmus Student Network (ESN) held on November 3 at ADA University is among them.

ESN, which brings together 350,000 students in 41 countries, is one of the biggest Student Associations in Europe. 70 participants from 10 countries attended training sessions conducted by the trainers from the ESN international office. The digital partner of the event Azercell provided guests with free mobile numbers and internet packages.

SEEP is one of the five regional annual events of ESN, where the members from the local areas of the respective region meet each other, exchange information and best practice, as well as obtain information on international basis.

Along with Azercell, “Zeytun Baghlari”, “Rabitabank”, “Azerbaijan Tourism Board”, “Responsible Party” and “AGL” were among the sponsors and the partners of the event.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az



The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.9 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news